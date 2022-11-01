Cop dies after being attacked by villagers amidst tense situation

November 1, 2022   07:44 am

A police officer has died after being assaulted by villagers amidst a tense situation in Kebithigollewa last night (Oct. 31).

Several police officers, responding to a report on the death of a woman caused by a wild elephant attack, had shown up in Rambakapuwewa area in Kebithigollewa.

When the police officers arrived at the location, at least 100 people including a Buddhist monk had blocked the road.

A tense situation then ensued as the group of individuals wielding clubs attacked the police officers.

The police officers fired shots in the air to take the situation under control. However, a police sergeant sustained critical injuries after one of the individuals attacked him with a club.

He was rushed to the Kebithigollewa Hospital and was transferred to the Anuradhapura Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased is a 54-year-old sergeant attached to the Kebithigollewa Police. He is reportedly a resident of Wariyapola area.

The police stated that a Buddhist monk and four others are under arrest in connection with the death of the police officer.

