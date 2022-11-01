New chairman and members appointed to Mediation Boards Commission

New chairman and members appointed to Mediation Boards Commission

November 1, 2022   10:37 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed a chairman and commissioners to the Mediation Boards Commission.

Accordingly, retired Supreme Court Judge, Hector Mapa will serve as the chairman of the Mediation Boards Commission.

The other members of the commission are retired Supreme Court Judge Nimal Dissanayake, retired Appeals Court Judge Chandradasa Nanayakkara, President’s Counsel Vivekanandan Puvitharan and J.W.S. Siriwardana.

The gazette extraordinary relevant to the appointments was issued yesterday (Oct 31).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Tense situation in Kebithigollewa; Police Sergeant killed

Tense situation in Kebithigollewa; Police Sergeant killed

Agriculture Minister responds to the various accusations from farmers' organizations

Agriculture Minister responds to the various accusations from farmers' organizations

Farmers' association alleges irregularities in tender process to import fertilizer

Farmers' association alleges irregularities in tender process to import fertilizer

K. D. Lalkantha says they have solution for Sri Lanka's dollar crisis

K. D. Lalkantha says they have solution for Sri Lanka's dollar crisis

SJB decides to give 25% of nominations in upcoming elections to the youth

SJB decides to give 25% of nominations in upcoming elections to the youth

There are people in parliament who have done more wrong than us - Prasanna Ranatunga

There are people in parliament who have done more wrong than us - Prasanna Ranatunga

One dead as earth mound collapses on house in Bandarawela

One dead as earth mound collapses on house in Bandarawela