New chairman and members appointed to Mediation Boards Commission

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed a chairman and commissioners to the Mediation Boards Commission.

Accordingly, retired Supreme Court Judge, Hector Mapa will serve as the chairman of the Mediation Boards Commission.

The other members of the commission are retired Supreme Court Judge Nimal Dissanayake, retired Appeals Court Judge Chandradasa Nanayakkara, President’s Counsel Vivekanandan Puvitharan and J.W.S. Siriwardana.

The gazette extraordinary relevant to the appointments was issued yesterday (Oct 31).