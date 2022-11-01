Sluice gates of Kukule Ganga opened due to technical fault

The sluice gates of the Kukule Ganga reservoir have opened today (Nov. 01) due to a technical fault, the Department of Irrigation says.

According to Director of Irrigation (Hydrology) Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara, a massive volume of water is flowing downstream at a speed of 500 cubic meters per second at the moment.

Owing to the situation, flash floods can be expected in Bulathsinhala, Ayagama and Palindanuwara Divisional Secretariat Divisional areas, Mr Sugeeshwara cautioned.

The warning for the risks of flash floods is effective for the next 06 hours, he added.