The Restaurant Owners’ Association has decided to reduce the prices of four food items with effect from midnight today (Nov. 01).

Accordingly, the prices of Chinese Rolls, Paratha, Egg Roti and Vegetable Roti will be slashed by Rs. 10.00.

Meanwhile, the price of a cup of plain tea is expected to be reduced to Rs. 30.00 and a cup of milk tea to Rs. 100.00, the association said further.