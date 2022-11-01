SOEs Restructuring Unit to study and make recommendations on SriLankan Airlines

SOEs Restructuring Unit to study and make recommendations on SriLankan Airlines

November 1, 2022   12:34 pm

The State-Owned Enterprises Restructuring Unit, established under the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies, will be assigned to study the methodology of restructuring the national carrier SriLankan Airlines and make recommendations to the Cabinet of Ministers, the government says.

At its meeting held on Monday (Oct. 31), the Cabinet of Ministers decided to handover the responsibility of studying the methodology of restructuring SriLankan Airlines and making recommendations to the said unit.

The decision was reached after taking into consideration the resolutions furnished by the Minister of Port, Shipping & Aviation.

The government stated that it has recognized the need to restructure SriLankan Airlines and its subsidiary companies by handing over a considerable amount of shares and the management of the entity of SriLankan Airlines to investors selected through a transparent procurement process.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cop assaulted during tense situation dies; four including monk arrested

Cop assaulted during tense situation dies; four including monk arrested

Cop assaulted during tense situation dies; four including monk arrested

'Prasanna Ranatunga says he doesn't support Mahinda's comeback rally series

'Prasanna Ranatunga says he doesn't support Mahinda's comeback rally series

Rainfall above 150mm expected in several areas today

Rainfall above 150mm expected in several areas today

Man killed in wild elephant attack in Thambuttegama

Man killed in wild elephant attack in Thambuttegama

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Tense situation in Kebithigollewa; Police Sergeant killed

Tense situation in Kebithigollewa; Police Sergeant killed

Agriculture Minister responds to the various accusations from farmers' organizations

Agriculture Minister responds to the various accusations from farmers' organizations

Farmers' association alleges irregularities in tender process to import fertilizer

Farmers' association alleges irregularities in tender process to import fertilizer