SOEs Restructuring Unit to study and make recommendations on SriLankan Airlines

The State-Owned Enterprises Restructuring Unit, established under the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies, will be assigned to study the methodology of restructuring the national carrier SriLankan Airlines and make recommendations to the Cabinet of Ministers, the government says.

At its meeting held on Monday (Oct. 31), the Cabinet of Ministers decided to handover the responsibility of studying the methodology of restructuring SriLankan Airlines and making recommendations to the said unit.

The decision was reached after taking into consideration the resolutions furnished by the Minister of Port, Shipping & Aviation.

The government stated that it has recognized the need to restructure SriLankan Airlines and its subsidiary companies by handing over a considerable amount of shares and the management of the entity of SriLankan Airlines to investors selected through a transparent procurement process.