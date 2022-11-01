Cabinet approves 2023 Budget Debate Program

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the nod for the Budget Debate Program which was proposed and presented for approval by the Prime Minister in relation to the financial year 2023.

Accordingly, President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies, will deliver the opening speech of the second reading of the Appropriation Bill to Parliament at 1.30 p.m. on November 14.

The debate on the second reading of the Appropriation Bill will begin on November 15 and the vote on the second reading has been scheduled for November 22 at 5.00 p.m. The Second Reading Debate will accordingly last for 07 days.

The debate on the committee stage of the Appropriation Bill will begin on November 23 and the vote was decided to be held on December 08 at 5.00 p.m.

Accordingly, parliament will meet on all other days of the week except on Sundays and Poya Days, from November 14 to December 08.

Earlier, it has been decided not to allot time for Questions for Oral Answers on the days of the budget debate, Secretary General of the Parliament, Dhammika Dasanayake said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers has also approved the proposal presented by the Prime Minister that ministers should not travel abroad during sitting days of parliament and during the budget debate except for urgent medical needs or very urgent work of the government.