Cabinet green-lights Bill to revise approved borrowing limit for 2022

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its nod to publish the Bill to revise the approved borrowing limit for the year 2022 in the government gazette and present it to the parliament for approval.

The proposal was presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stability & National Policies.

On October 17, the Cabinet of Ministers green-lighted the preparation of a Bill to revise the approved borrowing limit for 2022.

The Attorney General’s clearance has been received for the said Bill prepared by the Legal Draftsman.