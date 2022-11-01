Business chambers urge all parties to call off protests planned for Nov. 02

Several business chambers in a joint statement have noted with concern that some organizations have called for mass protests tomorrow (Nov. 02).

While recognizing their freedom of speech and right to express views, the Chambers requested all parties to call off protests of this nature that could “undermine the efforts being taken to resolve the current economic crisis with the support of the international community.”

Any act of destabilization taking place at this time and any negative publicity arising from it would seriously derail actions that are being taken to revive the economy including the efforts being taken to promote tourism, the statement read further.

A few airlines have agreed to commence flights to Sri Lanka and given the high cost of energy in Europe during the winter and Sri Lanka will have an ideal opportunity to attract tourists which will support the hospitality industry that has been badly affected since the Easter attacks, the business chambers stressed in their statement. In addition, any instability can affect the recovery process for exports and foreign investment too.

“We appeal to all parties to divert their energies and resources towards encouraging positive reforms and focus on how we recover as a nation instead of engaging in acts that can further damage the economy and place more burdens on the people of this country.”

This statement was issued by the following Chambers:

• Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC)

• Chamber of Young Lanka Entrepreneurs (COYLE)

• Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL)

• International Chamber of Commerce Sri Lanka (ICCSL)

• National Chamber of Exporters of Sri Lanka (NCE)

• Women’s Chamber of Industry and Commerce (WCIC)