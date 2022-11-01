Foreign travels of ministers, MPs restricted during budget debate

The government has decided to restrict the foreign travels of ministers, state ministers and government-side parliamentarians during sitting days of parliament and the Budget Debate for the financial year 2023.

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the proposal presented by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Further, the proposal includes that the ministers, state ministers and government-side MPs can only fly abroad during the aforesaid time periods for urgent medical needs or very urgent work of the government.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet nod was given today (Nov. 01) for the Budget Debate Program which was proposed and presented for approval by the Prime Minister in relation to the financial year 2023.

Accordingly, President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies, will deliver the opening speech of the second reading of the Appropriation Bill to Parliament on November 14.

The debate on the second reading of the Appropriation Bill will begin on November 15 and the vote on the second reading has been scheduled for November 22 at 5.00 p.m. The Second Reading Debate will accordingly last for 07 days.

The debate on the committee stage or third reading of the Appropriation Bill will begin on November 23 and its vote is scheduled to be held on December 08 at 5.00 p.m.