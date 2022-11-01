NBRO warns of landslide risks in 08 districts

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings for several areas in a total of eight districts – Badulla, Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matara, Monaragala, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura.

Level 3 (Red) warning has been issued to the Passara Divisional Secretariat Division of the Badulla District and its surrounding areas for a period of 24 hours until 02.30 p.m. tomorrow (Nov. 02).

Several areas in the aforesaid eight districts have also been issued with landslide early warnings of Level 1 (Yellow) and Level 2 (Amber).

Accordingly, Level 2 landslide warnings have been issued for Ella Divisional Secretariat Division of the Badulla District, Ganga Ihala Korale Divisional Secretariat Division of the Kandy District and Badalkumbura Divisional Secretariat Division and its surrounding areas of the Monaragala District.

Meanwhile, Level 1 warning is effective in several areas of Badulla, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matara, Monaragala, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura districts.

· Badulla District - Bandarawela Divisional Secretariat Division

· Kegalle District - Ruwanwella, Deraniyagala, Dehiowita and Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariat Divisions

· Kurunegala District - Rideegama Divisional Secretariat Division

· Matara District - Kotapola Divisional Secretariat Division

· Monaragala District - Medagama Divisional Secretariat Division

· Nuwara Eliya District - Ambagamuwa and Nuwara Eliya Divisional Secretariat Divisions

· Ratnapura District - Ratnapura, Elapatha, Nivithigala, Kalawana and Kuruwita Divisional Secretariat Division

In its weather forecast, the Department of Meteorology stated that the showery condition is expected to continue further due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western, Uva and Northern provinces and fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely elsewhere.

The Meteorology Department advised the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

As the risks of adverse weather escalate amidst the prevailing heavy rainfall in parts of the island, it was reported that person died in a landslip that occurred in the Hamparawa area of Bandarawela yesterday (Oct 31).

The accident has taken place after a concrete wall and a mound of earth collapsed onto a house last night, according to the police.

The police said that the owner of the house, his wife, son and a female relative were inside at the time of the accident.

Later, the 73-year-old owner of the house and the relative woman were admitted to the Bandarawela Hospital after being rescued from the debris. However, the owner of the house later passed away.