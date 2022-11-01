Malaysia donates urgently required medical supplies to Sri Lanka

Malaysia donates urgently required medical supplies to Sri Lanka

November 1, 2022   10:46 pm

The Malaysian government has extended a goodwill gesture by donating a consignment of urgently required medical supplies to Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

Based on a request made by Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health seeking assistance in acquiring medical supplies for the island nation, the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Kuala Lumpur had reached out to the Malaysian government for their support.

At a symbolic handing-over ceremony held at the Ministry of Health of Malaysia yesterday (Oct. 31), Minister of Health of Malaysia, Khairy Jamaluddin handed over the donation worth USD 63,100 to the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Malaysia, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Sumangala Dias.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the national carrier SriLankan Airlines has agreed to airlift the donation free of charge. Accordingly, the consignment was dispatched in flight UL 319 which departed Kuala Lumpur on October 29 to Colombo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cop dies after being attacked by villagers amidst tense situation (English)

Cop dies after being attacked by villagers amidst tense situation (English)

Cop dies after being attacked by villagers amidst tense situation (English)

Cabinet approves 2023 Budget Debate Program (English)

Cabinet approves 2023 Budget Debate Program (English)

Sri Lanka can't afford enough fuel imports, Energy Minister says (English)

Sri Lanka can't afford enough fuel imports, Energy Minister says (English)

NBRO warns of landslide risks in 08 districts (English)

NBRO warns of landslide risks in 08 districts (English)

Main suspect who fatally assaulted police officer in Kebithigollewa arrested

Main suspect who fatally assaulted police officer in Kebithigollewa arrested

Ven. Borella Sirisumana Thero arrested over probes into Thilini Priyamali

Ven. Borella Sirisumana Thero arrested over probes into Thilini Priyamali

Registering three-wheelers in Western Province for increased fuel quota underway

Registering three-wheelers in Western Province for increased fuel quota underway

Six business chambers request to call off anti-govt protest march on Nov. 02

Six business chambers request to call off anti-govt protest march on Nov. 02