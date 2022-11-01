Malaysia donates urgently required medical supplies to Sri Lanka

The Malaysian government has extended a goodwill gesture by donating a consignment of urgently required medical supplies to Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

Based on a request made by Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health seeking assistance in acquiring medical supplies for the island nation, the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Kuala Lumpur had reached out to the Malaysian government for their support.

At a symbolic handing-over ceremony held at the Ministry of Health of Malaysia yesterday (Oct. 31), Minister of Health of Malaysia, Khairy Jamaluddin handed over the donation worth USD 63,100 to the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Malaysia, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Sumangala Dias.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the national carrier SriLankan Airlines has agreed to airlift the donation free of charge. Accordingly, the consignment was dispatched in flight UL 319 which departed Kuala Lumpur on October 29 to Colombo.