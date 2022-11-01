SLFP, SJB extend support for mass protest march in Colombo tomorrow

An anti-government protest march jointly organized by trade unions, organizations and political parties representing the opposition is scheduled to kick off in Colombo tomorrow (Nov. 02).

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Freedom People’s Congress have extended support to this mass protest rally.

It will commence near the Elphinstone Theatre in Maradana and proceed towards the Colombo Fort Railway Station.

At a discussion held with trade union representatives yesterday, SLFP chairman and former President Maithripala Sirisena pledged support for the protest march.

The trade union representatives subsequently met with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa this morning to secure his support for their move.

However, the Citizens of People’s Struggle organization, which was an active group in ‘Aragalaya’ movement has decided not to endorse the protest march.

Meanwhile, six key business chambers including the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC), in a joint statement, raised concerns about the matter and requested all relevant parties to call off the planned protest march.