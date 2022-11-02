Heavy showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says the low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island during the afternoon or night, it said.

Showers will occur in Northern, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western, Uva and Northern provinces and fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at elsewhere.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-westerly to westerly in direction. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

There is a higher chance of the occurrence of thundershowers in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankasanturai and Puttalam due to the development of low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

Therefore, naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant during the activities in the aforementioned sea areas since there can be temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas during thundershowers.