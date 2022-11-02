Mass anti-government protest march planned in Colombo today
File Photo.

November 2, 2022   08:50 am

A protest march and rally has been organised in Colombo today (02) in protest against the repressive programme allegedly carried out by the government.

It is reported that the mass protest has been organized by political parties, trade unions, civil organizations and a group of activists of the Gall Face ‘Araagalaya’ movement.

The protest march is scheduled to commence at 03.00 pm today from near Elphinstone Theater in Maradana and reach the Colombo Fort railway station.

However, Mr. Samantha Vidyaratne of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) said that their party will not join today’s protest.

State Minister Shehan Semasinghe said that it is not appropriate to hold such protests at a time when the struggling economy is showing signs of revival.

Venerable Dambara Amila Thero stated that the purpose of taking protest measures is not clear when the people are receiving relief measures.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the Freedom People’s Congress have extended support to this mass anti-government protest march.

However, the Citizens of People’s Struggle organization, which was an active group in ‘Aragalaya’ movement has decided not to endorse the protest march.

Meanwhile, six key business chambers including the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC), in a joint statement, raised concerns about the matter and requested all relevant parties to call off the planned protest march.

