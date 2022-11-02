New directive issued to importers of 5 products including chocolates, biscuits

November 2, 2022   10:59 am

A gazette notification has been issued stipulating that the maximum retail price should be displayed on five goods and products imported into Sri Lanka.

The relevant gazette notification was issued by Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Chairman Shantha Niriella, to be effective from yesterday (Nov 01).

Accordingly, it has been announced that a maximum retail price, the name and the registered address of the importer must be clearly displayed in the English language on the packets or containers of confectionery (including chewing gum), chocolates, biscuits, cakes and toilet soap imported to Sri Lanka.

