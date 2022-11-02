Ven. Borella Sirisumana Thero remanded over probes into Thilini Priyamali

November 2, 2022   11:44 am

Venerable Borella Sirisumana Thero, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday, has been remanded until November 16.

He was produced before Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court this morning (Nov. 02).

Ven. Sirisumana Thero was taken into custody over the information uncovered during investigations carried out into the alleged financial frauds committed by Thilini Priyamali.

Meanwhile, the owner of Thico Group of Companies (Pvt.) Ltd., Thilini Priyamali who was arrested in early October over alleged multi-billion rupee fraud, and her business partner Isuru Bandara were further remanded until November 16.

Priyamali has purportedly deceived businesspersons and high-profile political figures after befriending them by promising high returns for investing in her business.

