Permission not granted to planned mass protest today: Police

Police have informed that the mass protest and the rally, organized by political parties, trade unions, civil organizations and a group of activists of the Gall Face ‘Aragalaya’ movement, would not be allowed to be staged in front of Fort Railway Station or in its vicinity today (Nov 02).

Reportedly, this was conveyed in a letter signed by the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in charge of Colombo Central Division 2, K.E.N. Dilruk, and referred to relevant parties who are organizing the protest.

Further, the letter noted that the planned protest march and the demonstration would obstruct the wholesale trade activities in the Fort and Pettah areas as the members of the public usually crowd around these areas during that time of the day.

It has also pointed out that, in accordance with Section 80 of the Police Ordinance, permission must be obtained from an ASP to use loudspeakers or any equipment that produces noise, mentioning that no such permission has been sought so far.

The relevant letter sent by the ASP further concludes that if any roadblocks or obstructions occur as a result of the protest march, the police will have to take necessary measures to disperse them and seek legal action against the participants of the demonstration.