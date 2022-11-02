At least 50 students hospitalized due to smoke inhalation

November 2, 2022   12:51 pm

At least 50 primary school students were hospitalized this morning due to smoke inhalation, according to Ada Derana correspondent.

Reportedly, a group of students in the primary section of a leading school in Panadura was hospitalized after they suffered breathing difficulties.

It is reported that the students had inhaled the fumes emitted by a fire at a nearby establishment.

The students have been admitted to Panadura Base Hospital following the incident, said Ada Derana reporter.

