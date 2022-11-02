Cop killed in Kebithigollewa tense situation posthumously promoted

Police Sergeant A.P. Sunil, who died after being attacked by the villagers during a tense situation in Kebithigollewa recently, has been posthumously promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector.

The posthumous promotion was made by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the police spokesman said.

The incident took place on October 31, when four police officers, responding to a report on the death of a woman caused by a wild elephant attack, had shown up in Rambakapuwewa area in Kebithigollewa.

As the police officers approached the location, at least 100 people including a Buddhist monk had blocked the road, staging a protest against the inaction of authorities to resolve the human-elephant conflict.

A tense situation then ensued as a group of individuals wielding clubs attacked the police officers.

The police officers fired shots in the air to take the situation under control. However, one of the police officers sustained critical injuries after one of the individuals brutally assaulted him with a club.

He was rushed to the Kebithigollewa Hospital and was transferred to the Anuradhapura Hospital for further treatment.

As his condition exacerbated, the injured police officer was moved to the Base Hospital in Medawachchiya, where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased is a 54-year-old sergeant attached to the Kebithigollewa Police. He is reportedly a resident of Wariyapola area.

Soon after the incident, a Buddhist monk and four others were arrested in connection with the death of the police officer. However, nine more individuals including the main suspect were later taken into custody over the incident.