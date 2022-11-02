HRCSL to monitor mass protest today, urges police not to violate fundamental rights

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) reiterates that the provisions included in the Police Ordinance must not be used to violate the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

The HRCSL made this remark in a statement issued with regard to a complaint made by trade unions and mass organizations alleging that the police had unlawfully informed them to obtain permission for the peaceful protest which is scheduled to be held today (Nov 02).

The HRCSL, reminding that the Constitution is the supreme law of the country, warned the police that any violation of fundamental rights at this time will lead to serious consequences.

Meanwhile, it is mentioned in the statement that the police should pay attention to the recommendations submitted to the Minster of Public Security by the HRCSL on October 28.

A team representing the HRCSL will be deployed to monitor the protest march which will be held in Colombo this evening, the rights organization said.

The protest march and rally which has been organized in protest of the repressive agenda allegedly carried out by the government is scheduled to commence at 03.00 p.m. today near Elphinstone Theater in Maradana and reach the Colombo Fort railway station.

It is reported that the mass protest is organized by political parties, trade unions, civil organizations and a group of activists of the Galle Face ‘Aragalaya’ movement.