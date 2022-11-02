Heavy traffic in Maradana due to protest march

UPDATE: 04.20 p.m.: The protest march has completely blocked the road from Maradana towards Pettah, according to Ada Derana reporter.

Maradana junction has been blocked for traffic due to a protest march organized by political parties, trade unions, civil organizations and a group of activists of the Gall Face ‘Aragalaya’ movement this evening, according to Ada Derana reporter.

The protest march and rally which has been organized in protest of the repressive agenda allegedly carried out by the government commenced at around 03.00 p.m. today near Elphinstone Theater in Maradana.

The protesters are marching towards the Colombo Fort railway station.

Meanwhile, Police have informed the organizers of the protest that the rally and the protest march would not be allowed to be staged in front of Fort Railway Station or in its vicinity today.

In a letter signed by the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in charge of Colombo Central Division 2, K.E.N. Dilruk, it was conveyed that the planned protest march and the demonstration would obstruct the wholesale trade activities in Fort and Pettah as the members of the public usually crowd around these areas at this time of the day.

It had also noted that, in accordance with Section 80 of the Police Ordinance, permission must be obtained from an ASP to use loudspeakers or any equipment that produces noise, mentioning that no such permission has been sought so far.

The relevant letter sent by the ASP had further concluded that if any roadblocks or obstructions occur as a result of the protest march, the police would take necessary measures to disperse the participants of the demonstration and seek legal action against them.

At the same time, the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) had reiterated that the provisions included in the Police Ordinance must not be used to violate the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

In a statement issued with regard to a complaint made by trade unions and mass organizations alleging that the police had unlawfully informed them to obtain permission for the peaceful protest had warned the police that any violation of fundamental rights at this time will lead to serious consequences.

A team representing the HRCSL would be deployed to monitor the protest march which will be held in Colombo this evening, the rights organization said earlier.