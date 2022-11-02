Death of 7 elephants: AG given more time to submit report

Death of 7 elephants: AG given more time to submit report

November 2, 2022   05:01 pm

The Court of Appeal has today granted more time for the Attorney General to submit the Government Analyst’s report regarding the mysterious deaths of seven female elephants, whose carcasses were found near Hiriwadunna reserve in Habarana in 2019.

The order was issued by the two-member Appellate Court bench consisting of Justices Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola when a writ petition filed by the Centre for Environmental Justice seeking an investigation in concern to the deaths of the elephants in question, was taken up today (Nov 02).

The Additional Solicitor General, Parinda Ranasinghe, who appeared before courts on behalf of the Attorney General requested the Court of Appeal to grant a period of two weeks to submit the Government Analyst’s report regarding the matter.

Accordingly, the case was ordered to be recalled on November 14.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Mass protest to be staged in Colombo today despite police warning

Mass protest to be staged in Colombo today despite police warning

Rishad released from case filed over Easter attacks

Rishad released from case filed over Easter attacks

Accomplice of notorious drug dealer Panadura Charles arrested

Accomplice of notorious drug dealer Panadura Charles arrested

Offshore patrol vessel donated by US arrives at Colombo Port

Offshore patrol vessel donated by US arrives at Colombo Port

China donates diesel stock for farmers, fishermen in remote areas of Sri Lanka

China donates diesel stock for farmers, fishermen in remote areas of Sri Lanka

Three including Borella Sirisumana Thero & Thilini Priyamali remanded until Nov. 16

Three including Borella Sirisumana Thero & Thilini Priyamali remanded until Nov. 16

This government cannot be scared like that - Ashu Marasinghe

This government cannot be scared like that - Ashu Marasinghe