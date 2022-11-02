Death of 7 elephants: AG given more time to submit report

The Court of Appeal has today granted more time for the Attorney General to submit the Government Analyst’s report regarding the mysterious deaths of seven female elephants, whose carcasses were found near Hiriwadunna reserve in Habarana in 2019.

The order was issued by the two-member Appellate Court bench consisting of Justices Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola when a writ petition filed by the Centre for Environmental Justice seeking an investigation in concern to the deaths of the elephants in question, was taken up today (Nov 02).

The Additional Solicitor General, Parinda Ranasinghe, who appeared before courts on behalf of the Attorney General requested the Court of Appeal to grant a period of two weeks to submit the Government Analyst’s report regarding the matter.

Accordingly, the case was ordered to be recalled on November 14.