At least 16 injured as lorry rear-ends bus in Wadduwa

At least 16 injured as lorry rear-ends bus in Wadduwa

November 2, 2022   06:24 pm

A bus transporting staff members of a garment factory has collided with a lorry in the Suduweli Mankada area in Wadduwa today (Nov 02).

Following the accident, at least 16 individuals were hospitalized owing to injuries, according to Ada Derana reporter.

The accident has been recorded on a CCTV attached to a shop located near the place of the incident.

Reportedly, the lorry, which was travelling towards Panadura from Kalutara, has rear-ended the bus that was travelling in the same direction.

Police suspect that the accident had occurred as a result of the driver of the lorry falling asleep.

The driver of the lorry has been arrested over the accident. Meanwhile, Wadduwa police are conducting further investigations in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Mass protest to be staged in Colombo today despite police warning

Mass protest to be staged in Colombo today despite police warning

Rishad released from case filed over Easter attacks

Rishad released from case filed over Easter attacks

Accomplice of notorious drug dealer Panadura Charles arrested

Accomplice of notorious drug dealer Panadura Charles arrested

Offshore patrol vessel donated by US arrives at Colombo Port

Offshore patrol vessel donated by US arrives at Colombo Port

China donates diesel stock for farmers, fishermen in remote areas of Sri Lanka

China donates diesel stock for farmers, fishermen in remote areas of Sri Lanka

Three including Borella Sirisumana Thero & Thilini Priyamali remanded until Nov. 16

Three including Borella Sirisumana Thero & Thilini Priyamali remanded until Nov. 16

This government cannot be scared like that - Ashu Marasinghe

This government cannot be scared like that - Ashu Marasinghe