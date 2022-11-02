At least 16 injured as lorry rear-ends bus in Wadduwa

A bus transporting staff members of a garment factory has collided with a lorry in the Suduweli Mankada area in Wadduwa today (Nov 02).

Following the accident, at least 16 individuals were hospitalized owing to injuries, according to Ada Derana reporter.

The accident has been recorded on a CCTV attached to a shop located near the place of the incident.

Reportedly, the lorry, which was travelling towards Panadura from Kalutara, has rear-ended the bus that was travelling in the same direction.

Police suspect that the accident had occurred as a result of the driver of the lorry falling asleep.

The driver of the lorry has been arrested over the accident. Meanwhile, Wadduwa police are conducting further investigations in this regard.