Namal Kumara accused of sexually harassing woman; 5 arrested for assault on him

Warakapola Police have arrested the operations director of the Anti-Corruption Front, Namal Kumara over a complaint alleging that he has sexually harassed a woman.

Several pictures and videos showing Namal Kumara being tied to a chair had circulated on social media while it shows a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her.

In an inquiry made by Ada Derana, a senior police officer stated that Namal Kumara was arrested and admitted to the Warakapola hospital based on a complaint made by a woman to the Warakapola police.

The woman has claimed that the accused had sexually assaulted her inside her house. The woman in question also says that she dragged him out of the house and tied him to a tree and assaulted him.

Later, four other persons have also attacked him, according to police.

The woman has then admitted herself to the Warakapola Hospital claiming that Namal Kumara had sexually assaulted her and was later discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, Namal Kumara has also filed a complaint with the Warakapola police that he was attacked by a group of people including the concerned woman, when he went to the Wariyagoda area to gather information on a house selling illicit liquor, while he was going to Warakapola town with his wife.

Further, he has alleged that the Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP) in charge of the area and the Officer In-Charge (OIC) of Warakapola Police have asked him to gather information on the illegal activities taking place within the area.

However, the police said that Namal Kumara had never provided any tip-off or information to the police.

Meanwhile police have arrested five persons including the woman in question over the incident of assaulting Namal Kumara.

Later, the suspects were released on bail after being produced before the Warakapola Court today (Nov 02).