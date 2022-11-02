Cop killed in Kebithigollewa: cause of death revealed

November 2, 2022   11:43 pm

The postmortem examination of the Police Sergeant attached to Kebithigollewa Police Station, who died after being attacked by an angry mob of villagers during a tense situation recently, has been carried out today (Nov 02).

In a statement, the Police Media Division noted that the post-mortem examination of the police officer was performed by the Judicial Medical Officer of Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital. 

The postmortem examination has concluded that the death was caused by a blow to the head resulting in damage to the brain and skull.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered to remand 13 of the 16 suspects who were arrested in relation to the incident, until November 10.

One of the suspects has been released on police bail after it was revealed that he had not been directly involved in the murder, according to police.

Moreover, the statement also mentions that the detention orders have been obtained to detain another suspect for 48 hours for further interrogations, while another arrested suspect is yet to be produced before courts.

