Fairly heavy rainfall expected in several areas today

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in several areas today

November 3, 2022   07:41 am

The low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in Northern, Western and North-Western provinces during the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-Central, Uva and Eastern provinces.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves of about 2.0m – 2.5m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

UN to join hands with SL embassy in Beijing to enhance tourism, investments (English)

UN to join hands with SL embassy in Beijing to enhance tourism, investments (English)

UN to join hands with SL embassy in Beijing to enhance tourism, investments (English)

Offshore patrol vessel donated by US arrives at Colombo Port (English)

Offshore patrol vessel donated by US arrives at Colombo Port (English)

Rishad released from case filed over Easter attacks (English)

Rishad released from case filed over Easter attacks (English)

Heavy traffic in Maradana due to protest march (English)

Heavy traffic in Maradana due to protest march (English)

Sri Lanka's opposition, civic activists, unions stage anti-govt protest in Colombo

Sri Lanka's opposition, civic activists, unions stage anti-govt protest in Colombo

Rishad Bathiudeen released from case filed over Easter Sunday attacks

Rishad Bathiudeen released from case filed over Easter Sunday attacks

Sri Lanka announces 'FIFA Fan Zone' in Negombo targeting football World Cup fans

Sri Lanka announces 'FIFA Fan Zone' in Negombo targeting football World Cup fans

GMOA meet Opposition Leader to discuss medicine shortage in Sri Lanka

GMOA meet Opposition Leader to discuss medicine shortage in Sri Lanka