Fairly heavy rainfall expected in several areas today

The low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in Northern, Western and North-Western provinces during the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-Central, Uva and Eastern provinces.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves of about 2.0m – 2.5m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.