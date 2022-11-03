Methamphetamine pills worth nearly Rs. 50 Mn seized at Central Mail Exchange

Sri Lanka Customs has intercepted a stock of methamphetamine pills with an estimated value to the tune of Rs. 50 million at the Central Mail Exchange.

The contraband was found hidden inside a parcel sent via post from Germany to an individual residing in Angoda.

According to Customs spokesperson and Director of Customs Sudattha Silva, a total of 4,956 methamphetamine pills weighing up to 2kg were taken into custody.

The contraband has been handed over to the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.