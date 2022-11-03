Women and children are the most affected by the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, according to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Head of the ESCAP Subregional Office for South and South-West Asia, Mikiko Tanaka claims that there is a greater possibility of safeguarding women and children within the family environment by promoting micro and small-scale women entrepreneurs.

She made these remarks during a special discussion held at the Ministry of Industries with Minister Ramesh Pathirana.

The ESCAP has already implemented several programmes for promoting entrepreneurship within Sri Lanka, Mikiko Tanaka said, adding that it will further join hands with the country to overcome the crises.

During the discussion, Minister Pathirana emphasized that the Ministry of Industries is already working to promote micro and small-scale women entrepreneurs, together with the government by coordinating to cover every district.

He also said that plans have been made to visit women entrepreneurs at the rural level and provide them with the necessary facilities to uplift them.