Women and children the most affected by Sri Lankas economic crisis - ESCAP

Women and children the most affected by Sri Lankas economic crisis - ESCAP

November 3, 2022   11:27 am

Women and children are the most affected by the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, according to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Head of the ESCAP Subregional Office for South and South-West Asia, Mikiko Tanaka claims that there is a greater possibility of safeguarding women and children within the family environment by promoting micro and small-scale women entrepreneurs.

She made these remarks during a special discussion held at the Ministry of Industries with Minister Ramesh Pathirana.

The ESCAP has already implemented several programmes for promoting entrepreneurship within Sri Lanka, Mikiko Tanaka said, adding that it will further join hands with the country to overcome the crises.

During the discussion, Minister Pathirana emphasized that the Ministry of Industries is already working to promote micro and small-scale women entrepreneurs, together with the government by coordinating to cover every district.

He also said that plans have been made to visit women entrepreneurs at the rural level and provide them with the necessary facilities to uplift them.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Trains delayed on Colombo-Chilaw railway line due to breakdown

Trains delayed on Colombo-Chilaw railway line due to breakdown

The political literacy of the people needs to be increased - Elections Chief

The political literacy of the people needs to be increased - Elections Chief

Five more suspects arrested over killing of police officer at Kebithigollewa

Five more suspects arrested over killing of police officer at Kebithigollewa

Methamphetamine pills worth nearly Rs. 50 Mn seized at Central Mail Exchange

Methamphetamine pills worth nearly Rs. 50 Mn seized at Central Mail Exchange

This country cannot be ruled by violence - Namal Rajapaksa

This country cannot be ruled by violence - Namal Rajapaksa

Health experts explain seriousness of the shortage of essential medicines

Health experts explain seriousness of the shortage of essential medicines

This is another attempt to deceive by Ranil - Wasantha Samarasinghe

This is another attempt to deceive by Ranil - Wasantha Samarasinghe