Five more arrested over cops murder in Kebithigollewa

November 3, 2022   12:27 pm

Kebithigollewa Police have arrested five more individuals yesterday (Nov 02) on suspicion in connection with the murder of the Police Sergeant attached to Kebithigollewa Police Station, who died after being attacked by an angry mob of villagers during a tense situation in the area recently.

Accordingly, a total of 19 persons including a Buddhist monk have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the court had ordered to remand 13 of the 16 suspects who were previously arrested in relation to the incident, until November 10, after being produced before the Kebithigollewa Magistrate’s Court. 

Police have obtained detention orders in order to detain another suspect for 48 hours for further interrogations.

Earlier, one of the suspects had been released on police bail after it was revealed that he had not been directly involved in the murder, according to police.

The five suspects, who were arrested yesterday, will be produced before the Kebithigollewa Magistrate’s Court today (Nov 03).

At the same time, the postmortem examination report of the deceased Police Sergeant had been issued yesterday. 

The report had concluded that the death was caused by a blow to the head resulting in damage to the victim’s brain and skull, the police said in a statement.

