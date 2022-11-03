Energy Minister reveals reason why fuel stations are drying up

Minister of Power and Energy, Kanchana Wijesekara says that non-placement of orders by dealers anticipating a price reduction in fuel has led to fuel stations drying up.

In a tweet, the minister stressed that there will be no fuel price revision this week and that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Lanka IOC both have ample stocks to fulfill requirements guaranteed by the National Fuel Pass (NFP).

“I request the dealers to place orders for their requirements”, Minister Wijesekara added.