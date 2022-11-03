Sathosa slashes prices of several food items

November 3, 2022   03:13 pm

Lanka Sathosa has reduced the prices of five food items including wheat flour, dhal and sugar.

Accordingly, the price of Sprats (Thai) has been reduced by Rs. 200, wheat flour by Rs. 96, white sugar by Rs. 22, dhal by Rs. 17 per kilogram and canned fish (local) by Rs. 105 per large can.

The prices have been revised effective from today (Nov 03).

Prices reduced:

Sprats (Thai) - reduced by Rs. 200 per kg
Wheat Flour - by Rs. 96 per kg 
White Sugar - by Rs. 22 per kg
Dhal - by Rs. 17 per kg
Canned Fish (local) - by Rs.105 per large can

