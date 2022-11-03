Sathosa slashes prices of several food items

Lanka Sathosa has reduced the prices of five food items including wheat flour, dhal and sugar.

Accordingly, the price of Sprats (Thai) has been reduced by Rs. 200, wheat flour by Rs. 96, white sugar by Rs. 22, dhal by Rs. 17 per kilogram and canned fish (local) by Rs. 105 per large can.

The prices have been revised effective from today (Nov 03).

Prices reduced:

Sprats (Thai) - reduced by Rs. 200 per kg

Wheat Flour - by Rs. 96 per kg

White Sugar - by Rs. 22 per kg

Dhal - by Rs. 17 per kg

Canned Fish (local) - by Rs.105 per large can