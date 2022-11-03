Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thero appointed as Atamasthanadhipathi

Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thero appointed as Atamasthanadhipathi

November 3, 2022   03:56 pm

Chief Incumbent of Ruwanweli Maha Seya Venerable Most Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana Thero has been appointed as the Anuradhapura Atamasthanadhipathi.

Accordingly, Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thero will assume duties as the Anuradhapura Atamasthanadhipathi on November 11, says Ven. Eethalawetunuwewe Gnanathilaka Thero.

The appointment comes after the position had become vacant due to the passing of the previous Atamasthanadhipathi and the Custodian and Chief Priest of Maha Bodhi, Most Venerable Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero at the age of 69.

