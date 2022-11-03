Diana Gamages identity documents: plaintiff denies directing to summon case

Diana Gamages identity documents: plaintiff denies directing to summon case

November 3, 2022   04:35 pm

The case pertaining to the complaint filed seeking an investigation into the identity documents of State Minister Diana Gamage was taken up before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (Nov 03).

Social activist Oshala Herath, the original complainant who alleged that the passport, birth certificate and the National Identity Card (NIC) of State Minister Diana Gamage are fake, informed the court today that he had not directed his attorneys to summon the case before open courts on October 27.

Attorney-at-Law, Manju Sri Chandrasena, who appeared on behalf of the plaintiff Oshala Herath, stated before the court that his client got to know through the media that a group of attorneys said to be representing the ‘Samagi Jana Balavegaya’ (SJB) had called the case related to this incident before the court through a motion.

Further, he also mentioned before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that his client has not directed the relevant lawyers to summon the case through a motion on that day.

Colombo Chief Magistrate, Nandana Amarasinghe, who examined the facts, stated that this is a curious matter, adding that he noted down the facts stated by the plaintiff Oshala Herath.

Earlier, the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court has issued notice on the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to appear before courts to submit facts on November 10 regarding the investigations into a complaint on the passport, birth certificate and the National Identity Card (NIC) of State Minister Diana Gamage.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Nandana Amarasinghe issued the notice after considering the facts submitted through a motion filed by a group of attorneys including Attorney-at-Law, Gunaratne Wanninayake.

Lawyer Wanninayake also requested the court to inquire from the officials of CID whether the State Minister has dual citizenship with UK citizenship, and the progress of investigations so far into this illegal act.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Another crucial discussion on restructuring Sri Lanka's debt to take place today

Another crucial discussion on restructuring Sri Lanka's debt to take place today

Shortage of essential medicines across hospitals in Sri Lanka worsening

Shortage of essential medicines across hospitals in Sri Lanka worsening

Now we can see there's a protest within the protest - Rohitha Abeygunawardena

Now we can see there's a protest within the protest - Rohitha Abeygunawardena

Unauthorized constructions and activities endangering the Victoria Reservoir

Unauthorized constructions and activities endangering the Victoria Reservoir

Fishermen in Negombo facing a crisis over their livelihood

Fishermen in Negombo facing a crisis over their livelihood

Trains delayed on Colombo-Chilaw railway line due to breakdown

Trains delayed on Colombo-Chilaw railway line due to breakdown

The political literacy of the people needs to be increased - Elections Chief

The political literacy of the people needs to be increased - Elections Chief