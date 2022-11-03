The case pertaining to the complaint filed seeking an investigation into the identity documents of State Minister Diana Gamage was taken up before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (Nov 03).

Social activist Oshala Herath, the original complainant who alleged that the passport, birth certificate and the National Identity Card (NIC) of State Minister Diana Gamage are fake, informed the court today that he had not directed his attorneys to summon the case before open courts on October 27.

Attorney-at-Law, Manju Sri Chandrasena, who appeared on behalf of the plaintiff Oshala Herath, stated before the court that his client got to know through the media that a group of attorneys said to be representing the ‘Samagi Jana Balavegaya’ (SJB) had called the case related to this incident before the court through a motion.

Further, he also mentioned before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that his client has not directed the relevant lawyers to summon the case through a motion on that day.

Colombo Chief Magistrate, Nandana Amarasinghe, who examined the facts, stated that this is a curious matter, adding that he noted down the facts stated by the plaintiff Oshala Herath.

Earlier, the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court has issued notice on the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to appear before courts to submit facts on November 10 regarding the investigations into a complaint on the passport, birth certificate and the National Identity Card (NIC) of State Minister Diana Gamage.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Nandana Amarasinghe issued the notice after considering the facts submitted through a motion filed by a group of attorneys including Attorney-at-Law, Gunaratne Wanninayake.

Lawyer Wanninayake also requested the court to inquire from the officials of CID whether the State Minister has dual citizenship with UK citizenship, and the progress of investigations so far into this illegal act.