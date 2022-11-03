Expatriation for employment to UAE with tourist visas suspended

Measures have been taken to suspend travelling abroad for foreign employment with tourist visas, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) says.

The SLBFE emphasized that the decision was taken due to the reports of several women who were expatriated via tourist visas seeking employment opportunities being unemployed, harassed, imprisoned and displaced.

As a result, the SLBFE has taken measures to suspend sending Sri Lankan women on tourist visas for domestic and unskilled jobs within all the areas of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including Dubai and Abu Dhabi with immediate effect.

Thus, the permission which was granted for the registration of women applying for domestic and unskilled jobs through SLBFE-registered employment agents under special directives has also been suspended, according to the SLBFE.