Qatar Fund for Development sends 4.7 tons of urgent medical aid to Sri Lanka

November 3, 2022   11:51 pm

An urgent shipment of medical aid has arrived in Sri Lanka, and which has been provided by the Qatar Fund for Development to support the health sector in the country, QNA reported.

Qatar’s ambassador to Sri Lanka Jassim bin Jaber al-Sorour received the Qatari medical aid, which he handed over to Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella.

The ceremony was attended by the Diplomats in the Mission and the senior officials of the Ministry of Health in Sri Lanka including Mr. Janaka Chandraguptha, Secretary – Ministry of Health, Dr. Asela Gunawardana, DGHS, Dr. Anver Hamdani, Coordinator In-Charge of Covid-19 and Health Care Donor Activities.

The Qatar Fund for Development said in a statement that urgent medical assistance will play a pivotal role in promoting health and will contribute to easing the burden on the medical sector in Sri Lanka.

--Agencies

