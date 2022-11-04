Janaki Siriwardhana arrested over case against Thilini Priyamali

Janaki Siriwardhana, a well-known business personality in Sri Lanka, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today.

She was taken into custody in connection with the case against the owner of Thico Group of Companies (Pvt) Limited, Thilini Priyamali who is accused of a multi-billion rupee financial fraud.

Siriwardhana is the chief executive officer and director of One Transworks Square (Pvt.) Limited, the property developer of the tri-tower mixed-use development project in Colombo called ‘The One’.

Priyamali was arrested by the CID in early October for purportedly swindling businesspersons and high-profile political figures after befriending them by promising high returns for investing in her business.