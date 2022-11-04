Meteorology Dept. issues advisory for heavy rains

Showery condition is expected to continue further due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology said in a weather advisory issued earlier.

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers are possible in most parts of the Island in the afternoon or at night.

Heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Puttalam District.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.