Power cut schedule for Nov. 05 -08

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of one hour from November 05 to 07 and two-hour power cuts on November 08.Accordingly, the power cuts will be imposed as follows;

The long weekend from November 05 to 07: One-hour power cuts from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm for Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW

November 08: One-hour power cuts during daytime and one-hour power cuts at night for Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW

Demand Management Schedule ... by Ada Derana

