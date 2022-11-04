SI arrested over Thihagoda firearm discharge further remanded

The Sub-Inspector (SI), who was arrested in connection with the firearm discharge in which a 15-year-old boy was critically injured last month, has been further remanded until November 18.

The 55-year-old police officer in question, whose services were suspended over the incident, was produced before Matara Chief Magistrate Isuru Neththikumara earlier today.

Further, he was referred to an identification parade during which four witnesses identified the accused.

The Sub-Inspector was initially placed under remand custody on October 29 after admitting to his wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police has launched an internal investigation into the said police officer.

The shooting had taken place at around 4.30 p.m. on October 28 in the area of Middewala, Thihagoda in Matara.

Three police officers spotted a three-wheeler being recklessly driven on the road and ordered it to stop immediately. It was reported that the three-wheeler driver initially heeded the command, however, he had started driving again as the police officers approached.

Police officers had then given a chase to the three-wheeler which later came to a stop while travelling along the Thihagoda-Kandepola road. It was later intercepted by the three police officers who were clad in civilian clothing.

The Sub-Inspector in question, who is also the officer-in-charge of the Thihagoda Police crimes division, had drew his weapon to the head of one of the boys who were inside the vehicle and commanded the group of five individuals to get down.

When the teen on whom the gun was drawn was getting down from the three-wheeler, the firearm of the Sub-Inspector was discharged, causing critical injuries to the 15-year-old’s head.

The injured boy, identified as Haresh Hasanka Deshan from Katuwanthuduwa area in Nayimbala, Matara, was rushed to the Matara District General Hospital soon after the incident and later transferred to Teaching Hospital in Karapitiya for further treatment.

A surgery was performed on the child to treat his head injury and another surgery was performed the following day to remove the blood clots remaining in his skull. Hospital sources revealed that the child is in a stable condition at the moment having shown improvement from the time he was hospitalized.

Following the incident, a tense situation ensued as the residents of the area gathered in front of the Thihagoda police station demanding answers from the police.