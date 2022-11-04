Sri Lanka hopeful negotiations on FTA with China will recommence soon - Ranil

Sri Lanka hopeful negotiations on FTA with China will recommence soon - Ranil

November 4, 2022   07:43 pm

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, his Chinese counterpart Jinping and other state leaders addressed the opening ceremony of the 5th China International Import Expo, the world’s first and biggest import-themed expo via video this evening (Nov 04).

Addressing the event, President Xi said China will work with all countries and parties to share the opportunities in its vast market. “We will step up efforts to cultivate a robust domestic market, upgrade trade in goods, develop new mechanisms for trade in services, and import more quality products.”

Efforts will also be made to establish pilot zones for Silk Road e-commerce cooperation and build national demonstration zones for innovative development of trade in services, in order to encourage innovation in trade and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, President Xi said further.

Meanwhile, President Wickremesinghe said the CIIE has provided a new and innovative stage for developing countries to enter the #Chinese market. 

“We are hopeful that negotiations on the China-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement will recommence in the near future to further boost our economic ties.”

