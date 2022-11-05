Maithripala tests positive for Covid-19

November 4, 2022   11:56 pm

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has tested positive for Covid-19. Reportedly, the SLFP chairman was referred to a PCR test as he had been feeling unwell for several days.

PCR test results confirmed today that Sirisena is positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a media statement, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) stated that the former President would step away from public meetings and political activities until he fully recovers from the infection.

According to an SLFP spokesperson, the former President is currently at his residence.

