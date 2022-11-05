Lanka Coal Company summoned before COPE next week

November 5, 2022   09:00 am

A number of committees including the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE), Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) are scheduled to meet next week.

Accordingly, Lanka Coal Company (Pvt) Ltd has been summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) on November 09.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) is scheduled to meet on November 08 to look into the special audit report on performance in the process of producing vegetable seeds locally.

Further, the respective departments have been summoned before the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) on November 11 for the purpose of the evaluation of the performance of clinical waste management.

Meanwhile, several Ministerial Consultative Committees are scheduled to meet next week. Accordingly, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Education and the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government are scheduled to meet on November 08.

In addition, the Ministerial Consultative Committees on Women, Children Affairs and Social Empowerment and the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Foreign Affairs are scheduled to meet on November 10.

The Parliamentary Caucus for Children and the Committee on Ethics and Privileges are scheduled to meet on November 08.

