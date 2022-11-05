Tourism earnings surpass USD 1 billion in first 10 months of 2022

November 5, 2022   11:16 am

Sri Lanka’s earnings from tourism during the period from January 2022 to October 2022 surpassed USD 1 billion mark, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) says.

In October 2022, tourism earnings stood at USD 75.6 million in comparison to USD 54 million in September 2022.

In September 2022, Sri Lanka recorded a total of 29,802 tourist arrivals, with India, the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany remaining the main source countries for tourist arrivals.

Meanwhile, the official reserve assets of Sri Lanka at the end of October 2022 were at USD 1,704, the CBSL said further.

This is a decrease of 4.2% from the official reserve assets figure of USD 1,779 million in September 2022.

