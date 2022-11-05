Sri Lanka receives another 500 MT of rice from China

Sri Lanka has received another 500 metric tonnes (50,000 packs) of rice donated by China.

The rice consignment was handed over to Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Education on Friday (Nov. 04).

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo stated that this batch would be distributed to needy students in the Eastern Province.

Including the delivery of this rice consignment, China has provided a total of 6,000 MT of rice (600,000 packs) to schools in Sri Lanka since June this year.

On October 26, China delivered another 500 metric tonnes of rice to Sri Lanka to be distributed to needy students in the country.