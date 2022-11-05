Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology today (Nov. 05) issued an advisory for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning.

Accordingly, thundershowers and severe lightning can be expected in parts of Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Uva provinces and in Ampara, Kurunegala, Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa and Hambantota districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.