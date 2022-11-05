Two night mail trains cancelled after Yal Devi derails

November 5, 2022   04:35 pm

The “Yal Devi” express train travelling from Kankesanturai to Colombo derailed in Poonewa area this afternoon (Nov. 05), Sri Lanka Railways says.

According to reports, two compartments and the locomotive of the train were derailed.

This disrupted the train services on the Northern Line and damaged the railway tracks.

As a result, two night mail trains (Kankesanturai-Colombo and Colombo-Kankesanturai) scheduled to operate today have been cancelled.

Necessary measures are being taken to restore the train services on the Northern Line, Sri Lanka Railways said further.

