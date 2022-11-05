Three dead, 17 injured in fatal bus accident in Vavuniya

Three people died this morning as a luxury private bus, en route to Colombo from Jaffna, crashed into a bridge and toppled early this morning (Nov. 05).

Following the accident, which took place in the area of Nochchimote, a total of 20 injured people who were inside the bus, including its driver, were rushed to the Vavuniya Hospital for treatment.

However, the driver, aged 33, and two other passengers later succumbed to injuries.

Among the deceased passengers is a 23-year-old female undergraduate of the Jaffna University who was originally from Nawalapitiya area.

The identity of the other victim is yet to be ascertained.

Reportedly, four of the injured passengers, who are under medical care at the hospital, are in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, another luxury private bus which was travelling from Jaffna to Colombo crashed into a tree on the roadside when its driver attempted to stop the vehicle after seeing the toppled bus on the road.

However, no casualties were reported in this second accident.