Iran donates essential medicines and medical supplies to Sri Lanka

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, together with the Iranian Red Crescent, donated an urgently required consignment of essential medicines and other medical supplies to Sri Lanka at a ceremony held at the Red Crescent Office in Tehran on November 03.

The total value of the medicine consignment is over SLR 108,123,522 which is equivalent to US Dollars 294,743.

The donation, consisting 119 essential medical items, was handed over to the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Iran G.M.V. Wishwanath Aponsu by the Government of Iran in the presence of senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Red Crescent of Iran.

Accepting the consignment, the Sri Lankan envoy conveyed profound gratitude on behalf of the Government and the people of Sri Lanka to the Islamic Republic of Iran for their timely generous contribution.

Further, the Sri Lankan Ambassador pointed out Iran’s continued support to Sri Lanka in difficult times and emphasized the importance of maintaining good relations and cooperation.

The donation of medical utilities was a result of a request made by Ambassador Wishwanath Aponsu during his meeting with Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Mohammed Hossein Niknam, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for West Asia Dr. Seyed Rasoul Mousavi, Head of Red Crescent of Iran Dr. Pir Hossein Kolivand and Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Month of June 2022 to brief about the developments in Sri Lanka.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Tehran made immediate arrangement with the support of, Managing Director Alireza Bardaei of Pankeh Tea Pvt. Ltd. in Iran to dispatch the medical consignment from Iran to Sri Lanka. The shipment is due to arrive at the Colombo Port by mid-November 2022.