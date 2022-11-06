Navy seizes two poaching trawlers and 15 Indian fishermen

Sri Lanka Navy today (Nov. 05) intercepted two Indian trawlers with 15 Indian fishermen poaching in the Sri Lanka waters.

The interception was made during an operation mounted in the sea areas north of Talaimannar.

The operation was conducted by the North Central Naval Command this evening, having spotted a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers in Sri Lankan waters, in seas north of Talaimannar.

Accordingly, 02 Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF) attached to the Northern Naval Command were deployed for this operation, leading to the seizure of 02 Indian poaching trawlers continued to remain in island’s waters, with 15 Indian fishers.

The seized trawlers together with Indian fishermen are being brought to Talaimannar. They will be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries officials for onward legal proceedings.