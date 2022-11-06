Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunatilleke arrested in Sydney

Sri Lanka’s top order batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested in Sydney, according to reports.

According to the reports, Gunatilleke has been arrested over a complaint made by a woman.

The player, who travelled with the Sri Lanka team for the T20 World Cup in Australia, was ruled out of the tournament with an injury.

He, however, remained with the squad despite being officially replaced by Ashen Bandara.

Gunathilaka had injured his hamstring and the tear forced him out of the T20 World Cup.

The left-handed batter has played more than 100 international matches for Sri Lanka including their opening match of the 2022 T20 World Cup against Namibia that they lost.

Gunatilleke was with the Sri Lanka team when they played England in Sydney. The arrest has reportedly taken place after the game.

Sri Lanka team left to Colombo this morning without Danushka Gunatilleke as scheduled.

-Agencies